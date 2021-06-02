Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui Sells 1,000 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andreve Vicente Ariztegui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00.

SCCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.