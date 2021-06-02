Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells 6,677 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 6,677 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $280,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TENB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 569,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $28,157,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

