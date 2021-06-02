Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 371,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.