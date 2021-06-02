Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director Sells 1,059 Shares of Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.40. 165,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

