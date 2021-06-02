CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 149,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,274. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -884.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.