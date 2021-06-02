The Sandbox Price Tops $0.33 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $232.04 million and approximately $33.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $959.71 or 0.02536204 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

