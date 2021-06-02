Orchid Price Hits $0.40 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Orchid has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $241.41 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.01025743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.84 or 0.09510549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00052086 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,289,690 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

