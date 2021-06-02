Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce $4.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 million and the highest is $5.37 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $19.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 875.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $321.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.98. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

