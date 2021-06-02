Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 22.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.72. 1,121,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66. Catalent has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

