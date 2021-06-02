Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $8.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of PROV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $148,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Insiders sold 49,907 shares of company stock valued at $839,791 in the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

