International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $146.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.44. 145,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,922. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

