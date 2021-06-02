Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,519 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,533 shares in the company, valued at $36,002,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
