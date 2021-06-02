Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,519 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $395,105.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,533 shares in the company, valued at $36,002,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.