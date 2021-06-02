Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys 14,071 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,091,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,627,713.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. 215,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,263. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

