eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,615,000.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,494.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $92,870.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

eMagin stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 1,900,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.73.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

