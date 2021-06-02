Antonio J. Pietri Sells 48,030 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. 439,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,307,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

