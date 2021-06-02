Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.57

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 28307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

