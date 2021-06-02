Lamden Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $69,312.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

