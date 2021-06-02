Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Drax Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,590. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.60 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.68.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

