$1.39 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,396. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

