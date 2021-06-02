ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 151,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

