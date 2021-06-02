Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

