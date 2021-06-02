Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.47.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
