Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of DHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 241,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,789. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.