Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of DHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 241,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,789. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

