Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $120.12 on Top Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $120.12 or 0.00318227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

