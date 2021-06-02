Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

BYLOF stock remained flat at $$17.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

