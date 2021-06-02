Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $158.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

