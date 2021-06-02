Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Euronav reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Euronav by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Euronav by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EURN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

