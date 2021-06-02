Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report sales of $4.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.92 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 60,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,151. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $376.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.