The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

TTD traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,285. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $305.25 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.24. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $749.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,267 shares of company stock worth $72,673,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

