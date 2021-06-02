The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.
TTD traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,285. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $305.25 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.24. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47.
The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $749.14.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,267 shares of company stock worth $72,673,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.