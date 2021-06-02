ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.62 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00191986 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

