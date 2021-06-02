Redd (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.76 or 1.00043773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00089699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002722 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

