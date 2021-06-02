$0.03 EPS Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 9,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

