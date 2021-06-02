Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,133 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
NYSE GTT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 375,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.39.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
