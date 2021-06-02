Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,175 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,133 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE GTT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 375,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

