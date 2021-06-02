Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (TSE: CG):
- 6/2/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50.
- 5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50.
- 5/17/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$24.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00.
- 5/7/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.50.
- 4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 521,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last three months.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.