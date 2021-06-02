Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (TSE: CG):

6/2/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

5/19/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50.

5/17/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$24.00.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00.

5/7/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.50.

4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 521,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.46%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

