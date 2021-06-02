PIBBLE (PIB) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and $75,043.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.01030218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.78 or 0.09559615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052070 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.