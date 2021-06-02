Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $271.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $267.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,900. Medpace has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.