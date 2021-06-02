Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

HMLP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,800. The stock has a market cap of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,318 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

