Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 17,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,665.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,706,000 after buying an additional 388,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after buying an additional 286,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

