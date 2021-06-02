$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $13.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.58 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. 361,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

