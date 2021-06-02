iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iQIYI.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 488,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,424. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

