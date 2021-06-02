Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,285. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Certara has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Certara by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

