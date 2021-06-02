Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.74. Chevron reported earnings of ($1.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. 511,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

