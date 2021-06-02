Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $56.89

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. 13,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,716. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 417.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

