Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.08. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.31. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $378.47.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

