Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.08. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.31. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $378.47.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

