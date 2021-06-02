Stifel Nicolaus Raises Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$11.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MJDLF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

