Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

ZM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.39. 270,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $196.10 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.20.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.36.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

