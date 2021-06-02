StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 227,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,705. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

