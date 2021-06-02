AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group stock remained flat at $$3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.