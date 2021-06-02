Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $49.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the highest is $52.17 million. Open Lending posted sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $214.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

