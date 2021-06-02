Donu (DONU) Price Tops $0.0182

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Donu has a market cap of $92,214.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donu has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Donu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00209707 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Donu Profile

Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.