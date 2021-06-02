Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $47.78 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 746,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 456,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.